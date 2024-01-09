The Wests Tigers have confirmed more changes are coming, and soon.

While the first of those has already been made, with head of recruitment Scott Fulton let go this week, interim CEO Shane Richardson has flagged a busy month or so ahead for the embattled joint-venture who haven't played finals football in more than a decade.

Speaking to News Corp, Richardson confirmed more changes would be coming in the next 30 to 40 days as he attempts to rebuild the club who have won back-to-back wooden spoons.

“There'll be more changes over the next 30-40 days, this is just one of them,” Richardson told the publication.

“Time will tell (if it will be a success) and they're all hard working people. These are decisions I hate making but for the betterment of the club we've got to make calls on what the structure looks like commercially and on the football side, and that's what I'm employed to do, so we'll do that over the next period of time.”

Richardson also revealed the club will continue making the right decisions for the long-term future of the club, while also confirming the move to remove Fulton had nothing to do with the recruitment manager's performance himself.

“We've made a few changes in how we want to move forward as a club. Scott's not the only change we've made, and it's nothing to do with Scott, it's just that I won't require a recruitment manager as such,” Richardson said.

“It's a structure I've put in place for the long term of the club.

“It's unfortunate that Scott doesn't fit into that, but it's nothing to do with him as a person or an operator.

“It's just a different way we're going to be doing a lot of things in football.”

Richardson's appointment as interim CEO was joined by that of interim chairman in former New South Wales state premier Barry O'Farrell after the club's previous board accepted the recommendations of an internal review that suggested wholesale change at the joint-venture.