After joining the Gold Coast Titans as a mid-season recruit, outside back Ken Maumalo could find himself on the outer as the Des Hasler era gets ready to begin.

The former Dally M Winger of the Year has yet to play a single NRL game this season for the Titans after arriving from the Wests Tigers. Instead, the club has relied on youngsters Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Phillip Sami in favour of the veteran Maumalo.

While there has been no confirmation that Maumalo has been granted permission to leave by the club, he will likely suffer the same fate as Thomas Mikaele. Contracted until the end of 2025, the once formidable NRL outside back is likely not wanting to spend the next couple of seasons in the Queensland Hostplus Cup, and Hasler may want to free up some space in the salary cap.

This comes after Thomas Mikaele was free to depart the club and will take up an opportunity with the Warrington Wolves in the Super League. Another mid-season recruit, he failed to cement himself a spot in the forward pack as the Titans try and clinch a top-eight position.

Maumalo, who has played a total of 135 NRL games to go with 13 Tests (nine for New Zealand and four for Samoa), has appeared in 13 games for the Burleigh Bears- the feeder club of the Gold Coast Titans. During this time, he has managed to score eight tries, record two try assists, 34 tackle busts, 12 line breaks and 2092 running metres (averaging 160 metres per game).

Another mid-season recruit, hooker Kruise Leeming, will also leave the club following the conclusion of the current season. A month ago, the club announced Leeming would join the Wigan Warriors on a four-year contract, re-joining the English Super League.