The NRL has reportedly given former Origin centre Michael Jennings the green light to return to first grade.

Last playing in the NRL in 2020, Jennings returned to rugby league earlier this year after being given a lifeline by Trent Robinson, signing a train-and-trial contract with the Sydney Roosters.

Jennings played 298 NRL games between 2007 and 2020 for the Penrith Panthers, Roosters, and Parramatta Eels. He also represented New South Wales on 18 occasions, Australia seven times, and made 12 international appearances for Tonga.

Now 35, Jennings has been promoted to the club's Top 30 roster after the NRL cleared him to earn a spot on the main roster and impressed in the NSW Cup, per News Corp.

“(He has) a desire to rewrite his story. That's pretty simple for me,” coach Trent Robinson said at a press conference on Thursday.

“There was a carrot there to get his life and career back on track and that was himself but also through the Roosters.

“I didn't feel like he was done, he didn't feel like he was done but he had to work for it and that's come through high quality training and strong performances in reserve grade.

“He's been a Rooster. He's done some things on the field for us that we need to thank him for so yeah, I think it's time for him to finish and rewrite his career in the right way.”

The news regarding Jennings comes after his three-year doping ban for using banned substances - Ligandrol and Ibutamoren - came to an end on September 21.

Named as the 18th man for the match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, if Jennings does manage to return to the NRL, he only needs two more appearances to reach the 300-NRL game milestone.

“I still stand by my innocence,” Jennings told The Daily Telegraph after his first NSW Cup match earlier this month.

“Going through all of that was a very tough time.

“I'm still trying to get through it all right now. I didn't think I'd be coming back and giving it one last crack, but it's good to be back.”