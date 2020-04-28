Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has issued a warning to disgraced pair Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell, stating that their camping trip in violation of social distancing rules could cost the pair future Kangaroos appearances.

Speaking on Fox League Live, Meninga said he was disappointed in the pairs’ actions.

“We’ve got a values system that is really important, for how we do things,” Meninga said.

“One of those things is about being good role models.

“When you put on the green and gold jersey, you accept that responsibility to be a leader in our game and in the community.

“They have shown they can’t be trusted, for me, it makes me look at whether they are deserving of a green and gold jersey.”

Both Addo-Carr and Mitchell were part of the Kangaroos’ side that beat New Zealand and lost to Tonga in November last year.

Australia were due to play England in a three-match Ashes series later this year ahead of next year’s world cup, but the tour remains in doubt due to coronavirus.

The NRL is expected to hand down a punishment to Addo-Carr and Mitchell on Tuesday.