Australian Kangaroos head coach Mal Meninga has revealed four players are in the running to be named the next captain of the national team.

Australia won't have played a Test for three years by the time they next run onto the field, and Boyd Cordner - who had taken over the captaincy following Cameron Smith's retirement from representative football - is now retired himself after multiple head knocks.

It means Meninga will need to appoint a new leader of the national team with a Rugby League World Cup on the horizon in England at the end of the year.

It's unclear at this stage if Australia will play any friendly matches before the biggest international tournament the sport has to offer, with only two weeks currently slated between the end of the NRL season and kick-off in the World Cup.

It could mean the Kangaroos' first Test in three years is a competitive encounter with a new captain.

Meninga has told The Daily Telegraph that Daly Cherry-Evans, James Tedesco, Nathan Cleary and Cameron Murray are the four men under consideration.

Tedesco is widely believed to be the front runner as captain of the successful New South Wales State of Origin team and the Sydney Roosters at club level. Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans could also be considered.

Cleary and Murray are the two outsiders for the role, with Cleary finishing in second spot during last year's Dally M Medal, and Murray a leader through and through with the South Sydney Rabbitohs as one of the best locks in the competition, with both captaining in last year's grand final.

Both Cleary and Murray are part of the Blues Origin team under Tedesco.

“We have four standouts,” Meninga told the publication.

“It’s going to be a really tough decision.

“It’s got to be the right choice, not just for now, but into the future. You don’t want to be chopping and changing your captains.”

The advantage Murray and Cleary have is youth, however, Tedesco is still thought of as the front runner.

Meninga wasn't ruling anything out though.

“I’ve spoken regularly about the prestige of wearing the green and gold jersey,” Meninga said.

“This isn’t just about picking a great player but someone who is admired and respected right across the game. We’re fortunate to have four great candidates.

“DCE and Teddy are captains in State of Origin. Nathan and Cam Murray captained their teams in last year’s grand final.

“Let’s wait and see … a lot of things can happen over 12 months.”