Traditionally an Anzac Day fixture, the Melbourne Storm's home clash against the New Zealand Warriors will this year become a Round 2 early-season contest with plenty riding on it.

This year, the Warriors are hosting their own game on Anzac Day which facilitates the big change to what had become a traditional fixture, but it's left the Auckland-based club with a big hurdle to overcome early in their campaign.

The Warriors were sensational last year in pushing to the top four and then onto a preliminary final, but old questions around consistency flared up after a disappointing second half in Round 1 as they ultimately came up short against the Cronulla Sharks at home in front of a full house.

To go with the Storm, they will absolutely need to find an 80-minute performance as well, with Shaun Johnson's kicking game and a ferocious forward effort the key.

Meanwhile, the Storm were excellent during their opening round, holding three-time defending premiers the Penrith Panthers scoreless at home.

The men in purple, who were rolled in the forwards when it mattered during last September, were ferocious throughout the contest, having a share of possession and defending every play like their lives depended on it.

While Cameron Munster is still missing from the side as he recovers from injury, Ryan Papenhuyzen's return was pleasing, and so was the form of the likes of Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant, who will need to be at their best again to hold off a desperate Warriors' outfit in the Victorian capital.

How to watch Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors

To watch this game on Saturday evening between the Storm and Warriors, you will need to have a Foxtel TV subscription complete with the sports package, with Fox Sports holding exclusive rights in Australia.

The clash will be broadcast on Channel 502 (Fox League), commencing at the conclusion of the earlier game between the North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle Knights in Townsville.

To live stream the action, you'll need to have either the Foxtel App or Kayo Sports.

The audience in New Zealand can tune in through Sky Sports, while a global audience can use the Watch NRL app.

Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors teams

Melbourne Storm

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Jonah Pezet 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Joe Chan 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero

Interchange: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Christian Welch 16. Chris Lewis 17. Alec MacDonald 19. Kane Bradley 22. Tepai Moeroa

New Zealand Warriors

1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Luke Metcalf 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 14. Freddy Lussick 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jackson Ford 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Tohu Harris

Interchange: 15. Tom Ale 16. Bunty Afoa 17. Dylan Walker 20. Jazz Tevaga 21. Te Maire Martin 23. Chanel Harris-Tavita

Key game information: Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand arriors

Kick-off: Saturday, March 16, 7:35pm (AEDT)

Venue: AAMI Park, Melbourne

Overall record: Played 50, Storm 32, Warriors 16, Drawn 2

Record at venue: Played 13, Storm 10, Warriors 3

Last meeting: 2023, Round 8, Storm 30 defeat Warriors 22

Referee: Chris Butler

Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors betting odds

The Storm, given their Round 1 performance and record against the Warriors, come into the game as $1.45 favourites, with the only question potentially being why the odds aren't shorter. The Warriors are paying $2.75, and a more respectable $1.85 to cover a 6.5 point line.

Will Warbrick and Xavier Coates are joint favourites to score first at $9, but it was three of Melbourne's four spine players who scored last time these sides met, with Nick Meaney (then fullback) scoring a double, and both Cameron Munster and Harry Grant going over.

Ryan Papenhuyzen pays $10 for the first try, while Jahrome Hughes sits at $19. Jonah Pezet and Harry Grant both pay $23 to score first, with the quartet paying $2.30, $4, $4.60 and $4.75 to score anytime respectively. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, paying $10 is the best-backed Warrior to go over first.

Odds taken from PointsBet, correct at 11pm, Friday, March 15.

Prediction

The Storm have won their last eight games on the trot in Melbourne against the Warriors, and when it goes to all venues, that record extends to 14 straight.

The Warriors came a little closer to Melbourne last year, falling short 30 points to 22 on Anzac Day, but it's a long run of history that'll be tough to overcome against a Storm outfit who looked excellent in Round 1.

New Zealand will be desperate for a win, but it's tough to see desperation being enough to snap this streak.

Storm by 12.