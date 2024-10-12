Melbourne Storm football boss Frank Ponissi is reportedly on the radar of AFL powerhouse Collingwood.

Ponissi, a long-time key figure at the Storm, has been an important member of the club's success.

Recent reports from 9News suggest the Collingwood Magpies are making efforts to lure him across to the AFL.

While Nine Wide World of Sports reached out to Ponissi for comment on the speculation, he declined to address the news.

The Magpies are currently searching for a new club manager after the departure of Graham Wright and have identified Ponissi as a potential fit.

Ponissi, a Melbourne local, has been with the Storm for 18 years, working closely with head coach Craig Bellamy.

During his time, Ponissi has overseen the club's journey to 10 grand finals, winning five of them, though two titles were later stripped due to salary cap breaches in 2007 and 2009.

Ponissi's current four-year deal with the Storm, signed in 2021, is set to expire at the end of this year.

Collingwood's CEO Craig Kelly has expressed interest in Ponissi, recognising the potential for a significant cross-code switch, which would be a remarkable move for the Magpies.

Craig Bellamy, meanwhile, is locked in with the Storm until 2025 but operates on a year-to-year contract.

With recent speculation linking Bellamy to other coaching opportunities, particularly with the Blues, the Storm could face the significant challenge of losing both Ponissi and Bellamy in a short span.

A move to Collingwood for Ponissi wouldn't be entirely surprising, given the existing relationship between the two clubs.

Current Collingwood coach Craig McRae has previously worked with Storm players, and Magpies legend Nick Maxwell held an official role at the NRL club for several years following his AFL retirement.