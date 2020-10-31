The Storm have made the re-signing of halfback Jahrome Hughes their top priority after a breakout season in the purple, with the 26-year-old off contract as of Sunday, per News.com.au.

Hughes’ manager Chris Orr made headlines during Grand Final week stating his client would be assessing all options for the future.

Melbourne’s football manager Frank Ponissi revealed the club are looking to re-sign the premiership player as rival clubs express their interest.

“Jahrome is vital,” Ponissi said.

“He is our halfback, and he is a really important player in the team.

“He is a really valued member of the squad, in terms of him being really popular with the players and staff.

“He is in our emerging leaders’ group, so he plays a significant role.”

Hughes’ transformation from fullback to halfback has worked wonders for Melbourne, with the Storm playing a major role in his development and recovery from injuries since arriving from the Cowboys.

“When he first arrived at the club, he had to have surgery on his back,” he said.

“He has had a few injuries in the early part of his career, but we backed him and we just believed in him.

“More importantly, he worked bloody hard to get to where he is.

“To have a player like that who is valued so importantly in the team and you’ve invested so much, you are not just going to see him walk out the door.”