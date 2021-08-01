Following the Queensland government's decision to impose a snap lockdown in the south-eastern portion of the state on Saturday, the NRL has once again been left scrambling for a venue for the 2021 Grand Final

Although the state has been previously ravaged by Covid and been placed into numerous lockdowns, Victoria could play host to the season's decider.

According to a report from David Riccio of The Daily Telegraph, the Melbourne Cricket Ground's 100,024 seats could be filled with League fans in early October.

Riccio stated that due to the fact that the state had to cede their right to host Origin I earlier in the year, the Victorian capital could be granted the right to host the first ever Grand Final played outside of Sydney.

The contemporary success of the Melbourne Storm was raised as further weight for the Daniel Andrews led government to earn the right to present the event.

Although crowds have been barred from attending AFL contests in Victoria across this weekend and the next, there is still a view from powerbrokers in the state that they will be able to allow a capacity crowd for their own Grand Final in late September.

Despite these estimations, Riccio also reported that the league has yet to completely rule out Sydney's Stadium Australia as their preferred venue for the October 5 contest.