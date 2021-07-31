Recently suspended Penrith and New South Wales hooker Api Koroisau could be in more hot water after fresh details of his extramarital affair have implicated one of his Blues teammates.

In a report from Danny Weidler of The Sydney Morning Herald on Sunday morning, it was revealed that not only had Koroisau breached the Blues' biosecurity bubble by sneaking a woman that was not his wife into his room prior to Origin II, but the rake had also spent upwards of an hour in the room of a teammate just hours before the series' second game.

Koroisau's current predicament has also worsened after the anonymous woman who was invited into camp by the former Rabbitoh and Sea Eagle has claimed that at least one of the 28-year-old's teammates was aware of his actions.

According to Weidler, the forward has since denied these claims and that the player in question has not been named.

Although there are apparent inconsistencies with the narratives of both members of the tryst, the woman - who Weidler has reported as a 31-year-old Queensland resident - claimed that she checked in to the Blues' hotel at midday of the day of Origin II.

She also claimed that Koroisau had visited her room after the completion of said game after the pair had originally met via social media app Instagram.

The woman also reveled that she had rebuked Koroisau's advances to join him in the state's bubble once more before the series' third and final game.

Having also professed to having no knowledge of who the rake was, the 31-year-old alerted Koroisau's wife Amy of the situation.

Weidler also claimed that the Blues' brass had no desire to speak with the Queenslander despite the fact that she had suggested she would be open to discussions.

The NSWRL's management have yet to speak directly with Koroisau even though he is currently serving a two-game ban, however, if these reported actions are found to be true, then the New South Welshman's representative career could be done after just one-game.

Koroisau will miss the Panthers' all important clash with the Melbourne Storm on Sunday afternoon.