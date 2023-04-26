Matthew Johns has suggested a better option to begin the 2024 season than in the USA, insisting Japan would be a better alternative country choice.

This comes after reports emerged that the NRL is open to begin the 2024 NRL season with a double-header in Las Vegas, USA.

Whilst opinions are divided across fans and the media, Matthew Johns has provided his solution on where the NRL 2024 season should begin.

Speaking on SEN 1170 The Round Up, Johns believes the ARL shouldn't target the American audience next season as many individuals wouldn't be interested in the sport since they already have the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

"I think it'd be fantastic; do I think one day, the Americans are just going to fall in love with rugby league and suddenly want in? No, I'd be surprised," Johns said on SEN 1170 The Round Up.

“But it is a worthwhile exercise, it's just great for the game, it's great for the supporters that's what it is. I'm not in favour of spending big money on the American dream.

“We've tried a few times (and) haven't been able to penetrate, at the end of the day there is a monopoly on American sport, American Football is a behemoth to start with.

“Then you've got the Major League Baseball, the NHL, even Major League Soccer that has mega money, but they can't penetrate that big market.”

Instead, Johns believes should target Japan as the next destination outside of Australia to spread the game worldwide.

While Japan doesn't currently have a rugby league presence, they do have a very big presence in rugby union. A similarity that Johns believes will help grow the sport globally.

"I've always been of the belief that if there's one overseas market where rugby league has no presence that we should have a look at, it's Japan," Johns added.

"I think if there's one country at the moment that it's worthwhile having a crack at, I think it's Japan over America but nonetheless, there's no Vegas in Tokyo, Japan."