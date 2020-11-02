Queensland young gun Xavier Coates will be racing against the clock to prove his fitness ahead of the series opener in Adelaide on Wednesday, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Coates left Maroons training on Sunday with a shoulder injury that is sure to add to the injury complaints within the Queensland camp.

The Broncos teenager is one of eight debutants listed for the clash at Adelaide Oval, a side undermanned due to injuries to Kalyn Ponga, Michael Morgan, David Fifita and Moses Mbye, while Valentine Holmes misses game one via suspension.

Queensland teammate Brenko Lee offered some positives from the incident, stating Coates wasn’t in any significant pain.

“I didn’t think it was bad. You know when it’s bad when someone’s screaming and they don’t want anyone around, but he just said it was a bit numb,” Lee said.

“I’ve got full faith in Wayne [Bennett] and the medical staff to make the right call. I think the big fella will be right. If not, whoever comes in will do their best for the state.”

Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans said the side will give Coates every chance possible to prove his fitness, per nrl.com.

“We will all find out a lot more about where he is at but he was very smiley, happy at breakfast this morning but I think that might just be his character,” he said.

“I’m not sure who exactly (would replace Coates), I would like to think they’re going to give Xavier a bit more of a chance and see what this scan says today.”

Former Queensland coach Kevin Walter stated that Coates will line up for the Maroons this week.

“Don’t worry, he’ll be playing on Wednesday night,” Walters said on Sky Sports Radio.

“The doctors [with] the State of Origin side are very confident that he’ll be playing.

“I went down and watched them train at Cbus … I saw the incident, and he got up … He’ll be fine.”