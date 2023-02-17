The Sea Eagles have upgraded young hooker Gordon Chan Kum Tong to a top 30 deal, however the 21-year-old won't join the squad until next season.

Currently on a development deal, the rake has been named as starting hooker in both of Manly's trial matches against the Rabbitohs and Roosters respectively, and delivered big time against Souths.

While Lachlan Croker, their main No. 9, is a steady player, making his tackles and providing his halves with crisp service, Chan Kum Tong is a running nine with the ability to split the ruck.

Having come through the Sea Eagles' junior system, the 21-year-old is considered a key asset for the club moving forward.

Chan Kum Tong's management agency, Crown Sports, confirmed the deal via their Instagram page.

"Hard work and dedication!" the agency wrote on social media.

"That's this guy here... Gordon Chan Kum Tong has the biggest work ethic and leadership skills to go all the way to the top.

"Gordon signing into the top 30 for the Manly Sea Eagles."

While as it stands, the hooker remains on a development deal for 2023 before his upgrade kicks in, the rake is still an outside chance of earning a promotion this season.

Lachlan Croker is being rested for the club's second trial, however the 26-year-old is the only hooker in the Sea Eagles' top 30 for the 2023 season.

Still with four roster spots to fill for this season, a strong performance tonight against the Sydney Roosters could earn Gordon an immediate upgrade.