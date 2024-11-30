The Manly Sea Eagles are set to confirm the future of head coach Anthony Seibold in the coming weeks after he helped guide them to the second week of the 2024 NRL Finals.

Arriving at the Northern Beaches ahead of the 2023 NRL season - after club legend Des Hasler was axed - Seibold has been a huge part of the club's success of late after a disappointing stint at the Brisbane Broncos where he was given the sack.

Contracted for another 12 months, the club opened contract negotiations with Seibold back in April this year and it seems that the two parties have now come to an agreement over his future.

As reported by News Corp, the Manly Sea Eagles are on the verge of confirming that Seibold has signed a two-year extension to stick around as head coach until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

While the club has yet to comment, it is understood that the club's CEO Tony Mestov told Seibold the news on Thursday evening and it is likely to be announced before the Christmas break on December 20.

Previously coaching the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos before heading to the Northern Beaches, Seibold holds a 48 per cent winning percentage with 56 wins out of a possible 117 matches - he has held a 50 per cent record since taking over at Manly.

His record sees him placed above the likes of Todd Payten (North Queensland Cowboys), Craig Fitzgibbon (Cronulla Sharks), Cameron Ciraldo (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Andrew Webster (New Zealand Warriors).