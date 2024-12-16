The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed the future of head coach Anthony Seibold after he helped guide them to the second week of the 2024 NRL Finals.

Arriving at the Northern Beaches ahead of the 2023 NRL season - after club legend Des Hasler was axed - Seibold has been a huge part of the club's success of late after a disappointing stint at the Brisbane Broncos where he was given the sack.

Contracted for another 12 months, the club opened contract negotiations with Seibold back in April this year and the two parties have now come to an agreement in regards to his future.

Seibold has signed a two-year extension to stick around as head coach until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

“I think everyone has clearly seen the improvement in the playing group over the last 24 months. We have had year upon year gains on both sides of the footy,'' Seibold said.

"We have got some stability in our environment in regards to staff and players. We want to continue to grow and improve, and that is the opportunity we have got over this pre-season going into 2025.

“To have my contract extended out for another couple of years is something that I was really keen to do. I have enjoyed my coaching immensely since I came here two years ago.

“Ultimately, our mission is to win a premiership but underneath that our values in and around effort, in and around reliability, being curious, and being authentic is something that drives me every single day as a coach.

“We want to make the community, our members and supporters proud to follow our club and inspire the next generation of Sea Eagles players and supporters.”

Previously coaching the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos before heading to the Northern Beaches, Seibold holds a 48 per cent winning percentage with 56 wins out of a possible 117 matches - he has held a 50 per cent record since taking over at Manly.

His record sees him placed above the likes of Todd Payten (North Queensland Cowboys), Craig Fitzgibbon (Cronulla Sharks), Cameron Ciraldo (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Andrew Webster (New Zealand Warriors).

"We are really happy that Anthony is staying a further two years," Manly CEO Tony Mestov added.

“Under Anthony, we made the finals for the first time since 2021. We can build on this and Anthony is the right person for us to do that.

“The hard work Anthony has done with the players and the staff, from both a playing perspective to the strong culture he has established here over the past two years, has been outstanding.

“He has really driven the ‘Manly Way', which has become really powerful, and you can see the excitement and passion within our community again.”