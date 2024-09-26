The Manly Sea Eagles have announced plans to host 12 games at their cherished 4 Pines Park in Brookvale for the 2025 season.

In 2024, the Sea Eagles saw tremendous support, with fans selling out 8 of their 10 home games at Brookvale, attracting nearly 165,000 spectators.

In previous seasons, Manly have played home games away from the northern beaches, relocating to venues in Gosford, Albury, Christchurch, and Mudgee.

This year, they even opened the NRL season at a first ever game in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Manly CEO Tony Mestrov expressed his pride in announcing the decision to bring all 12 home games back to 4 Pines Park in 2025.

“Our Members and supporters have been crying out for this to happen for a long time now and we are very pleased to be in a strong position to be able to do this in 2025," Mestrov said to Manly Media.

“The crowds we saw at 4 Pines Park were absolutely phenomenal and our members and supporters certainly voted with their feet by turning out in force to watch our team make their charge to the finals.”

Manly fans continue to show support and the successful year has allowed the Sea Eagles Board to make the easy decision to have more home games played at the 'Fortress.'