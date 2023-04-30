Manly legend Geoff Toovey is set to begin the third chapter of his Sea Eagles' story after agreeing to return to Brookvale in an effort to guide the club's lower-grade sides.

As announced by the Northern Beaches club this weekend, Toovey, 53, has taken on the position of Manly's Pathways Coaching Co-ordinator, a role that will allow him to oversee the Sea Eagles' Harold Matthews, SG Ball, Jersey Flegg, Tarsha Gale Cup, Lisa Fiaola and junior development coaching programs.

A premiership-winning skipper and a contemporary coach, Toovey's days in maroon and white stretch back to 1988 when the sandy blonde hooker made his first-grade debut, only hanging the boots up in 2001 after 238 games for Manly and a further 48 for the ill-fated Northern Eagles.

After a decade-long hiatus, the raspy-voiced rake returned to Brookvale, steering the Sea Eagles from the coach's box on 105 occasions between 2012 and 2015.

Despite his tenure ending in acrimony, eventually sacked in favour of Trent Barrett, Toovey's reign saw him earn a 58 per cent win rate - a success he will be hoping to instill down the rungs once more.

Speaking in the wake of his return back to his old stomping ground, Toovey stated he was keen to see what the Northern Beaches had to work with.

"It's great to be back involved with Manly through the Pathways program," Toovey told Manly Media.

“I'm looking forward to the opportunity of producing some local talent and to help develop them into future first graders at Manly.”

Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov paid his praise to the fan-favourite, also taking the opportunity to spruik the program.

“Tooves has got so much to offer us. Everyone is so happy to have him back – the players and all the staff,'' Mestrov said.

“The members and fans will love it too. He is so popular and so respected.

“The junior reps program is such an important part of an NRL club.

“Tooves will oversee the coaching of our best juniors to ensure they are ready for the NRL when their time comes.”