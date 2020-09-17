Manly’s Curtis Sironen has revealed his desire to play alongside his out of contract younger brother Bayley at the Sea Eagles next season.

Sironen junior is yet to re-sign with the Rabbitohs despite an impressive season with 14 games, including a try and a total of 1127 running metres.

With his future up in the air, it has opened the door for his big brother Curtis to dream about playing alongside each other.

“Bayley and I have never really spoken about it, because he was always that little bit younger, but I would love to get a chance to play with him one day,” Curtis told NRL Tonight.

“There are a couple of back-row spots that have popped up (at Manly).

“Hopefully, (recruitment officer) Crusher Cleal is floating around training in the next couple of weeks.

“If the stars align then happy days, but if not I think he is pretty happy at Souths.”

Bayley’s Rabbitohs have beaten big brother Curtis on the two occasions they’ve played.

“He is the complete opposite of me. He is very quiet, and he just goes about his work.” Curtis said.

Respect for one another is so strong that Curtis will put his Manly allegiance aside to cheer for his brother and the Rabbitohs as they push for the premiership success.

“I hate to say it, but I’ll probably be supporting South Sydney in their finals series,” he said.

“I’m really proud of Bayley. He has taken a bit of a different route.

“He has played a lot of reserve grade and really worked hard. Bayley was a part-timer for a long time there and he just stuck at it.

“He is really resilient and to see him getting week to week footy, I’m so proud of him.”