The Sea Eagles have quickly turned their sights on the open market following the unforeseen exit of star man Addin Fonua-Blake, per The Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that Manly have turned their attention to potential targets to fill the void Fonua-Blake is set to leave, with Kieran Foran and Luke Garner both listed as likely successors.

After requesting to leave the club in favour of being closer to family, the Sea Eagles granted Fonua-Blake his wish in the circumstances that he is to move to either the Warriors or one of the three Queensland sides.

The 24-year-old is tipped for a move to Auckland, with New Zealand close to a three-year, $2.5 million deal.

North Queensland remain in the hunt for the Tongan international, but will have to manage roster cuts first to allow in his hefty pay-check.

Warriors interim coach Todd Payten lauded Fonua-Blake’s skill, but said the Cowboys remain a contender, with Payten moving to North Queensland in 2021.

“He would be good on anyone’s team,” Payten said. “He is in the top echelon of front-rowers. He is a smart, aggressive player and would add to any team that could get their hands on him.

“We don’t have any money and we don’t have any spots.”

The Sea Eagles are seeking some gain in return for Fonua-Blake, in the form of financial support or a swap deal, with the club already set to pay none of his $800,000 figure past this season.

Manly will be without Manase Fainu until July and with Joel Thompson set to join St Helens, the Sea Eagles have swiftly looked towards a number of rival-listed players.

In hope of replacing Thompson in the back row, the club are reportedly interested in Tiger Luke Garner.

Garner and Foran could be in line for a return to the club, while Manly look to finalise a number of contracts before the seasons end.

The club have stalled in negotiations with Albert Hopoate, while Dragon Jason Saab could be making his way to Manly in a swap deal for Reuben Garrick.