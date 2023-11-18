Having begun their pre-season training, the Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed the members of their Top 30 rosters and their supplementary players and train-and-triallists for 2024.

Headlined by former Dally M Halfback of the Year Luke Brooks, the Sea Eagles have five arrivals from rival clubs joining their Top 30 roster - Zane Dunford, Jaxson Paulo, Tommy Talau, and Corey Waddell.

Matt Lodge has also been awarded a Top 30 contract for next season, despite being on the sideline for a big chunk of next season due to rupturing his ACL in his right knee at the backend of last season.

Aaron Woods has been moved down to the supplementary list after joining the club in the middle of last season in a player swap with the Dragons.

Despite featuring in a couple of NRL games last season, Dean Matterson will join him on the list, and so will Aitasi James from the Wests Tigers and Bailey Hodgson from the Newcastle Knights.

The Sea Eagles have also provided an NRL lifeline to former NSW Blues representative Nathan Brown. The forward has been gifted a train-and-trial contract along with former Wests Tigers player Austin Dias, among others.

Squad for 2024

Josh Aloiai, Jake Arthur, Luke Brooks, Ethan Bullemor, Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Daly Cherry-Evans, Ben Condon, Lachlan Croker, Zac Fulton, Reuben Garrick, Jamie Humphreys, Tolutau Koula, Karl Lawton, Matt Lodge, Haumole Olakau'atu, Brad Parker, Taniela Paseka, Jaxson Paulo, Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Toafofoa Sipley, Tommy Talau, Ben Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic, Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega, Christian Tuipulotu, Corey Waddell

SEA EAGLES 2024 PLAYER MOVEMENTS

Best 17 and full squad

1. Tom Trbojevic

2. Jason Saab

3. Reuben Garrick

4. Tolutau Koula

5. Christian Tuipulotu

6. Luke Brooks

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Taniela Paseka

9. Lachlan Croker

10. Jake Trbojevic

11. Haumole Olakau'atu

12. Josh Schuster

13. Josh Aloiai

14. Ben Trbojevic

15. Ethan Bullemor

16. Toafofoa Sipley

17. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

18. Karl Lawton

19. Jake Arthur

20. Ben Condon

21. Zac Fulton

22. Jaxson Paulo

23. Tommy Talau

24. Matthew Lodge

25. Corey Waddell

26. Brad Parker

27. Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega

28. Jamie Humphreys

29. No player signed

30. No player signed

Roster spots open: 2

2024 Supplementary List

1. Aaron Woods

2. Aitasi James

3. Bailey Hodgson

4. Dean Matterson

2024 Train-and-Trial List

1. Nathan Brown

2. Austin Dias

3. Cameron Brown

4. Charlie Thompson

5. Clayton Faulalo

6. James Uesele

7. Zane Dunford