The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed their coaching and football staff for the 2025 NRL season, which includes several new appointments.

Set to sign a two-year extension to remain on as head coach, Anthony Seibold will once again be the main man in charge next season as the Sea Eagles look to advance past the second week of the NRL Finals series.

After serving under Brad Arthur at the Parramatta Eels, Steve Murphy has signed on as the club's development coach. Under Seibold, he will work alongside Jim Dymock, Michael Ennis and Steven Hales.

The club has also confirmed the signing of Albert Chang as their strength and power coach. Chang previously worked with the New Zealand Rugby Sevens, the Olympic NZ Track and Field team, and the New Zealand Rowing team.

Henry Mander has also joined the club as their football analyst, following a stint with the England men's rugby union team.

Peter Gentle has been promoted to the role of Head of Football and Recruitment.

Head Coach: Anthony Seibold

Assistant Coaches: Jim Dymock, Steven Hales

Development Coach: Steve Murphy

NSW Cup Coach: Guy Williams

Attack Consultant: Michael Ennis

Head of Football Analyst: Mick Kulen

Football Analyst: Henry Mander

Head of Performance: Jon Clarke

Strength and Power Coach: Albert Chang

Sport Scientist: Hugh Wilson

Mental Skills Coach: Andrew May

Chief Medical Officer: Paul Bloomfield

Head Physiotherapist: Chris Bailey

NRL Physiotherapist: Ed Gellert

Reconditioning Co-ordinator: Brandon Wellington

Head Soft Tissue Therapist: Angela James

Club Nutritionist: Alana Francis

Head of Football & Recruitment: Peter Gentle

Wellbeing & Player Operations Manager: John Bonasera

Football Operations Assistant: Johnny Petitto

Head Trainer: Alex Ross