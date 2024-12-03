The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed their coaching and football staff for the 2025 NRL season, which includes several new appointments.
Set to sign a two-year extension to remain on as head coach, Anthony Seibold will once again be the main man in charge next season as the Sea Eagles look to advance past the second week of the NRL Finals series.
After serving under Brad Arthur at the Parramatta Eels, Steve Murphy has signed on as the club's development coach. Under Seibold, he will work alongside Jim Dymock, Michael Ennis and Steven Hales.
The club has also confirmed the signing of Albert Chang as their strength and power coach. Chang previously worked with the New Zealand Rugby Sevens, the Olympic NZ Track and Field team, and the New Zealand Rowing team.
Henry Mander has also joined the club as their football analyst, following a stint with the England men's rugby union team.
Peter Gentle has been promoted to the role of Head of Football and Recruitment.
Head Coach: Anthony Seibold
Assistant Coaches: Jim Dymock, Steven Hales
Development Coach: Steve Murphy
NSW Cup Coach: Guy Williams
Attack Consultant: Michael Ennis
Head of Football Analyst: Mick Kulen
Football Analyst: Henry Mander
Head of Performance: Jon Clarke
Strength and Power Coach: Albert Chang
Sport Scientist: Hugh Wilson
Mental Skills Coach: Andrew May
Chief Medical Officer: Paul Bloomfield
Head Physiotherapist: Chris Bailey
NRL Physiotherapist: Ed Gellert
Reconditioning Co-ordinator: Brandon Wellington
Head Soft Tissue Therapist: Angela James
Club Nutritionist: Alana Francis
Head of Football & Recruitment: Peter Gentle
Wellbeing & Player Operations Manager: John Bonasera
Football Operations Assistant: Johnny Petitto
Head Trainer: Alex Ross