The Mal Meninga Cup will enter Round 2 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the Queensland competition.

Out: Sam Stephenson, Hiawe King 1. Mason Barber

2. Joshua Donovan

3. Brock Lennox

4. Billy Tonkin

5. Tyson Ploegsma

6. Ryder Williams

7. Zane Harrison (c)

8. Jack Schmidt

9. Jack Hudson

10. Zac Kumbamong

11. Junior Fillimaua

12. Jac Finigan

13. Isaac Harrison Interchange: 14. Anton Whaiapu 15. Cory Pearse 16. Billy Wellard 17. Jake Lateo Brisbane Tigers Out: Ayrton Holmes 1. William Quinn

2. Vantayvius Peo

3. Braxton Wilson-Clune

4. Joshua Lee

5. Maila Setu

6. Braiden Driscoll

7. Xavier Hellyer

8. Connor Simpson

9. Tommy Green

10. Elijah Keung

11. Jack Tuite

12. Jack McCosker (c)

13. Rene Bagon Interchange: 15. Diezel Brunker 16. Xyon Purcell 17. Jacob Sa GAME TIME: SATURDAY 15:30PM AT TUGUN RLFC