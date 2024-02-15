The Norths Devils 2023 team. (Photo: Norths Devils)

The Mal Meninga Cup will enter Round 2 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the Queensland competition.

Back
Next

Tweed Seagulls vs Brisbane Tigers

Tweed Seagulls

In: Anton Whaiapu, Jake Lateo
Out: Sam Stephenson, Hiawe King

1. Mason Barber
2. Joshua Donovan
3. Brock Lennox
4. Billy Tonkin
5. Tyson Ploegsma
6. Ryder Williams
7. Zane Harrison (c)
8. Jack Schmidt
9. Jack Hudson
10. Zac Kumbamong
11. Junior Fillimaua
12. Jac Finigan
13. Isaac Harrison

Interchange: 14. Anton Whaiapu 15. Cory Pearse 16. Billy Wellard 17. Jake Lateo

Brisbane Tigers

Out: Ayrton Holmes

1. William Quinn
2. Vantayvius Peo
3. Braxton Wilson-Clune
4. Joshua Lee
5. Maila Setu
6. Braiden Driscoll
7. Xavier Hellyer
8. Connor Simpson
9. Tommy Green
10. Elijah Keung
11. Jack Tuite
12. Jack McCosker (c)
13. Rene Bagon

Interchange: 15. Diezel Brunker 16. Xyon Purcell 17. Jacob Sa

GAME TIME: SATURDAY 15:30PM AT TUGUN RLFC

Back
Next