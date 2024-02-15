The Mal Meninga Cup will enter Round 2 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the Queensland competition.
Tweed Seagulls vs Brisbane Tigers
Tweed Seagulls
In: Anton Whaiapu, Jake Lateo
Out: Sam Stephenson, Hiawe King
1. Mason Barber
2. Joshua Donovan
3. Brock Lennox
4. Billy Tonkin
5. Tyson Ploegsma
6. Ryder Williams
7. Zane Harrison (c)
8. Jack Schmidt
9. Jack Hudson
10. Zac Kumbamong
11. Junior Fillimaua
12. Jac Finigan
13. Isaac Harrison
Interchange: 14. Anton Whaiapu 15. Cory Pearse 16. Billy Wellard 17. Jake Lateo
Brisbane Tigers
Out: Ayrton Holmes
1. William Quinn
2. Vantayvius Peo
3. Braxton Wilson-Clune
4. Joshua Lee
5. Maila Setu
6. Braiden Driscoll
7. Xavier Hellyer
8. Connor Simpson
9. Tommy Green
10. Elijah Keung
11. Jack Tuite
12. Jack McCosker (c)
13. Rene Bagon
Interchange: 15. Diezel Brunker 16. Xyon Purcell 17. Jacob Sa