Australia's 84 points to nil blowout over Scotland has seemingly done nothing to move Mal Meninga towards knowing his best 17 for the knockout rounds at the Rugby League World Cup.

The Kangaroos made seven changes for their second game at the tournament, with all of the players who didn't take on Fiji in the opener making an appearance.

That included the arrival of the four grand final players - Nathan Cleary, Liam Martin and Isaah Yeo from the Penrith Panthers, as well as Reagan Campbell-Gillard from the Parramatta Eels - while suspended Rooster Lindsay Collins, South Sydney centre Campbell Graham and Canterbury's Matt Burton came into the side.

Wighton was electric for the Kangaroos, and while all the talk has been regarding the headache at number seven with Daly Cherry-Evans and Nathan Cleary battling for the one jersey, Wighton played on an unfamiliar right edge in the centres, scoring two tries and assisting another two during the content.

While Latrell Mitchell and Campbell Graham are expected to be the first choice centres inside the wing options of Josh Addo-Carr and Valentine Holmes, Wighton has been excellent in both of the first two games, and his ability to play in multiple positions could make him the utility off the bench, if Meninga decides to run with one alongside either Ben Hunt or Harry Grant.

The coach said the Kangaroos were still not at their best against Scotland, and that the difficult decisions weren't ready to be made yet.

"Yeah, but that's the depth of the squad," Meninga said when asked about selection dilemmas.

"From my perspective, with due respect to Scotland, we've still got a fair way to go.

"We've got some big challenges in front of us, so we'll keep our feet on the ground and we'll make those tough decisions when the time comes."

Australia's final game of the group stage will come next week against Italy, with Meninga set to make a bundle of changes to his side again, before they take on the second-placed team out of Group C - likely to be Ireland or Lebanon - in the quarter-finals.