Network Ten are standing aside as broadcasters do battle to the rights to show free-to-air NRL matches in season 2020.

According to The Daily Telegraph, CBS owned Network Ten has no interest in bidding for NRL games should host broadcaster Channel Nine offload any.

On Thursday, a Network Ten spokesperson told The Daily Telegraph the station was providing “no comment” on the ongoing situation involving Channel Nine and NRL.

However, it is believed by those who are close to said situation that Network Ten were unlikely to be involved alongside free-to-air rivals Channel Seven.

They Sydney Morning Herald has reported Channel Seven’s interest in acquiring NRL content should Nine look to get rid of one of their three free-to-air matches.

This week, ARLC Chairman Peter V’Landys, Foxtel CEO Patrick Delaney and Nine boss Hugh Marks are scheduled to meet to thrash out the broadcast deal for 2020 and decide how the rest of the season will play out.