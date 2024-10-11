Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo is reportedly in talks with the Leeds Rhinos over a potential move to the English Super League.

The veteran, who has 115 NRL games under his belt since his 2019 debut, has been on the outer at the Eels in recent times.

Despite holding one of the game's most impressive try-scoring records with 104 tries during his career - only just shy of one per game - the Fijian representative has struggled defensively.

That saw him dropped by former Eels coach Brad Arthur and then interim boss Trent Barrett at times throughout the 2024 season, and it has become clear incoming head coach Jason Ryles doesn't see a future for him in blue and gold either.

He played just 12 first-grade games in 2024, although he did cross for 17 tries during those contests.

Sivo, however, is contracted with the Eels through to the end of 2025, while a mutual option is in place for 2026, and a club option for 2027.

It means he could dig his heels in and remain in the west of Sydney for 2025, however, English publication Rugby League Live are reporting he is now in talks with the Rhinos over a move to the other side of the world.

They also report that the Eels are willing to contribute to his salary for next season in a bid to get him off the books ahead of the campaign kicking off.

His former coach Arthur is now in charge of the Leeds Rhinos and has re-signed with the club for 2025, meaning Sivo could link up with his long-term mentor.