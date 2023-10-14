Michael Maguire has made it clear that his key priority in these coming weeks lies with the New Zealand Kiwis during the current Pacific Championships.

The news comes after the premiership-winning coach has been dubbed as Brad Fittler's replacement for New South Wales.

While Maguire's potential role with the Blues wouldn't interfere with his international duties, it would clash with his role at the Raiders.

A potential candidate in David Furner has been tipped to be Maguire's replacement should he depart, but for now, the former Raider is focusing on his role with the Kiwis.

"I'm not going to make any comment on anything to do with the Origin stuff," he told The Canberra Times.

"I'm going to focus on the Kiwis for the next month and then after that, I'll sit down and go through a process.

"I've worked really hard to make sure this (Pacific Championships) campaign is a strong one ... my job is to be successful with the Kiwis and that's what I'm planning to make sure we do."

Three players within the Kiwis squad in Joe Tapine, Matt Timoko and Danny Levi play under Maguire in Canberra.

Timoko had a season he'll be eager to repeat for the Raiders by scoring 11 tries, potentially landing him his first international start.

"He's done some great things this season and it's about getting his opportunities in the camp now to show himself, and it's really up to him," Maguire said.

"You've got to build your combinations with your teammates around you and it's something I know he's done a little bit of before he's got to camp with a few of the players getting together and doing a bit of training.”

One selection that baffled critics was the inclusion of Danny Levi in the Kiwis squad, seeing that the 26-year-old's last cap was in 2017.

"If you get yourself right at the right times opportunities come," Maguire said.

"We've had a few ruled out in the nine position with operations this year and it gives Danny an opportunity to get back into the Kiwis.

"He's obviously experienced and he's experienced at the international level so that was the appeal.

"I know that Danny will do a job for his players.”