The fourth installment of Magic Round is upon us, with 16 teams set to descend on Brisbane for a weekend of rugby league, while the Newcastle Knights have the bye.

It's the first Magic Round for the Dolphins, and the first where a team has to miss out, but over the three iterations of the concept to date, there have been some excellent matches, big wins, and teams at both ends of the success scale.

Zero Tackle have pieced together every result from the opening three years of Magic Round, and put together a ladder, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters the only undefeated Magic Round teams.

Both of those sides face stern tests from the Melbourne Storm and North Queensland Cowboys this weekend respectively.

At the other end of the scale, the Canterbury Bulldogs will push for their first Magic Round win against the Canberra Raiders on Friday evening, while Magic Round's worst team, the St George Illawarra Dragons, host the Wests Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Here are all the results from the three years of Magic Round to date, and the ladder.

2019

Gold Coast Titans 18 defeated by Cronulla Sharks 26

Wests Tigers 30 defeat Penrith Panthers 4

Manly Sea Eagles 10 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 26

Canterbury Bulldogs 10 defeated by Newcastle Knights 22

New Zealand Warriors 26 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 18

Melbourne Storm 64 defeat Parramatta Eels 10

Sydney Roosters 30 defeat Canberra Raiders 24

South Sydney Rabbitohs 32 defeat North Queensland Cowboys 16

2021

Wests Tigers 36 defeat Newcastle Knights 18

Manly Sea Eagles 50 defeat Brisbane Broncos 6

Canterbury Bulldogs 18 defeated by Canberra Raiders 20

Cronulla Sharks 22 defeated by South Sydney Rabbitohs 32

Sydney Roosters 30 defeat North Queensland Cowboys 16

New Zealand Warriors 18 defeated by Parramatta Eels 34

Melbourne Storm 44 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 18

Gold Coast Titans 12 defeated by Penrith Panthers 48

2022

Canterbury Bulldogs 6 defeated by Newcastle Knights 16

Manly Sea Eagles 0 defeated by Brisbane Broncos 38

New Zealand Warriors 30 defeated by South Sydney Rabbitohs 32

Gold Coast Titans 20 defeat St George Illawarra Dragons 16

Melbourne Storm 6 defeated by Penrith Panthers 32

Cronulla Sharks 10 defeated by Canberra Raiders 30

Sydney Roosters 31 defeat Parramatta Eels 24

Wests Tigers 12 defeated by North Queensland Cowboys 36

Note: Magic Round was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Full Magic Round ladder (2019 - 2022)