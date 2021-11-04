The NRL will reportedly unveil two mammoth encounters for Magic round when the full draw is revealed on Friday.

Magic round will return to Brisbane for 2022, with the Queensland government eager to push for a long-term contract extension on the concept.

It's unclear exactly how the NRL will select which team to hand a bye from 2023 onwards when the Dolphins join the competition, however, a fourth Queensland outfit only makes the contract to host the mega weekend of rugby league more desirable for the state capital.

While the NRL have previously touted potential expansion areas for the concept, Brisbane is seemingly the safe bet for now, and they will roll out the blockbusters in 2022.

According to a News Corp report, the Penrith Panthers will face the Melbourne Storm in a rematch of their preliminary final at the same venue during the round, while the Parramatta Eels will also face the Sydney Roosters in a big clash between two sides looking to make their way back into the top four during 2022.

The two games will headline the round, while it's also tipped the Manly Sea Eagles will once again host the Brisbane Broncos, who could be vastly improved in 2022.

Even before the advent of magic round, the Sea Eagles were taking one of their home games to Suncorp Stadium to clash with the Broncos, and it's a tradition which has continued into the biggest party of the season.

The other games for magic round will be revealed tomorrow when the draw is released in full.