The NRL has hit Luciano Leilua with a breach notice which reportedly involves a fine and a two-match suspension for failing to notify his former club or the game of a low-range drink-driving offence.

According to reports, the first the Cowboys heard of Leilua's offence was when they were contacted by the Townsville Bulletin on Wednesday, February 7 who had seen Leilua arrive at Townsville Magistrates Court.

It emerged afterwards that Leilua had never notified the club, the NRL or his own management regarding the indiscretion. The NRL have strict rules regarding communication from players around any off-field incidents.

The NRL officially hit Leilua with a breach notice on Thursday

"The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued St George Illawarra Dragons player Luciano Leilua with a Breach Notice alleging a breach of the NRL Code of Conduct," the statement read.

"In February 2024, Leilua was suspended from driving for one month and fined $300 as a result of a low-range drink-driving conviction. It is also alleged that Leilua failed to inform his Club at the time, North Queensland Cowboys, or the NRL Integrity Unit, of the incident in accordance with his obligations under the NRL Rules.

"Leilua has 5 business days to respond to the Breach Notice."

Under the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement which was signed off in mid-2023 between the NRL and Rugby League Players Association, penalties are no longer revaled until five days after the player receives the notice, however, News Corp report Leilua will be suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for the breach.

The two-match suspension means Leilua misses games against the Gold Coast Titans and Dolphins, and that his first game in a Dragons' jersey will be against his former club the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Dragons, who have signed Leilua on a long-term deal after he was released by the Cowboys, said they were fully aware of the breach when signing the second-rower.

"The Dragons acknowledge the proposed breach notice delivered to player Luciano Leilua by the NRL," the Dragons wrote.

"The notice relates to an incident prior to Leilua joining the club.

"The Dragons were fully aware prior to signing Leilua of a potential breach to be delivered.

"Leilua has five business days to respond to the notice."