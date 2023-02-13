The NRL and its most elite players have brought a new face into the mix for the ongoing CBA discussions, lead negotiator Brett Clegg, in a bid to finally breakthrough the stalemate.

Clegg is a former News Corp and Fairfax Media Executive and has spent time as the head of the Australian Financial Review, a more than qualified resume to help the NRL find middle ground with the playing group.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Clegg was parachuted into talks to replace Hugh Marks, the former boss at Nine Entertainment, after the figure departed to focus on his own business ventures.

Clegg reportedly played a key role in Thursday night's meeting between NRL CEO Andrew Abdo and RLPA boss Clint Newton, which delivered strong progress on the NRLW's CBA, and temporarily halted player backlash in the trial games.

Players were informed via email to cover the NRL logo on their jersey with tape, refuse external media commitments and delay kick-off times, however the sudden progress stalled the on-field progress.

While the players backed down last weekend, a lack of progression could see the threats rear their head again, or worse - player strikes.

While Newton and Abdo both flew to New Zealand on the weekend for the All Stars clash, on the same flight according to The Daily Telegraph, the pair have both returned to Australia and are set to continue negotiations this week.

The big sticking point in the women's CBA is a pregnancy and carer's policy as well as six-month contracts for this season, with the RLPA declaring that a pregnancy policy is essential in the talks.

While the six-month contracts are only for 2023 and will evolve into multi-year deals in the future, it's a major focal point with the NRLW competition expanding from six to ten teams this year, with no schedule announced as of yet.

The RLPA is fighting for a war chest tuned to the size of $90 million over five years to be spent at their discretion in regards to wellbeing programs, injury hardship and medical retirements, however the NRL are reluctant to give the RLPA full control of a near-nine-figure amount.