Monaro Colts vs Central Coast Roosters

Taking place at Woy Woy Oval at 11:30am, the Monaro Colts will face the Central Coast Roosters in the first semi-final game.

The Colts finished first in the Southern Conference with eight points, while the Roosters finished second in the Northern Conference with nine points.

Monaro Colts

1. James Croker

2. Brady Smith

3. Luke Tuialii

4. Harry Hudson

5. Lachlan Cunanan

6. Clinton Latham

7. Jonah Anderson

8. Alex Hardy

9. Mitchell Brophy

10. Jesse Milin

11. Joseph Elton

12. Brock Apolevski

13. Dylan Watkins

Interchange

14. Yuri Hromow

15. Ash Flint

16. Sam Lever

17. JJ Mau Pohiva

Central Coast Roosters

1. Sean Bullen

2. Cooper Dean-Potaka

3. Sam Gillespie

4. Zahn McKay

5. Samisoni Talakai

6. Chaice Bayley

7. Brooklyn Rosemeyer (c)

8. Joshua Jamieson

9. Travis Jackson

10. Lorenzo Godoy

11. Cooper Ausburn

12. Josiah Fesolai

13. Billy Brown

Interchange:

14. Logan O'Brien

15. Jake Herring

16. Jake Sanday

22. Jared Gilston