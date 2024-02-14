The Laurie Daley Cup will enter Round 3 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.
Northern Tigers vs Central Coast Roosters
Northern Tigers
1. Reece Josephson
2. Keandre Johnson-Vale
3. Samuel Carr
4. Cooper Meldrum
5. Oscar Atkin
6. Jackson Smith
7. Jordan Hamlin (c)
8. Zane Groves
9. Jack Foley
10. Nate Rothall
11. Dustin Wyrzykowski
12. Dylan Keane
13. Braydon Allan
Interchange: 14. Max Stone 15. Jayden Seckold 16. Jack McLeod 17. Ashton Blake
Central Coast Roosters
1. Sean Bullen
2. Cooper Dean-Potaka
3. Sam Gillespie
4. Zahn McKay
5. Cooper Ausburn
6. Logan O'Brien
7. Brooklyn Rosemeyer (c)
8. Broch Thomas
9. Travis Jackson
10. Jared Gilston
11. Jake Sanday
12. Jake Herring
13. Josiah Fesolai
Interchange: 14. Bailey Simpson 16. Joshua Jamieson 19. Nathan Kelly 21. Lorenzo Godoy
GAME TIME: SATURDAY 11:20AM AT FARRER MAHS
NC Bulldogs vs NMR Knights
NC Bulldogs
1. Logan Lacey
2. Samuel Petch
3. Colbu Hunt
4. Zayne Shutes
5. Cooper Cochrane
6. Rielly Laverty
7. Toby Batten
8. Jett Gilbert (c)
9. Zeb Hogan
10. Rowan McIlroy
11. Sam Watts
12. Lleyton Moore
13. Patrick Carey
Interchange: 14. Cale Ogilvy 15. Vincent Inglis 16. Gus Single 17. Brennan Cuffe
NMR Knights
1. Patrick Slade
2. Lennox Nosworthy
3. Lochie Gray
4. Demiah Ainuu
5. Nate Simpson
6. Jaylan Bishop
7. Caden Gothard
8. Oliver Warner
9. Tristan Head
10. TBA
11. Harrison Kearsey
12. Isaac Robb
13. Darcy Jones
Interchange: 14. Wharepapa Kuru 16. Flynn Mitchell 17. Harrison Quinn 18. TBA
GAME TIME: SATURDAY 11:20AM AT PORT MACQUARIE REGIONAL STADIUM
NR Titans vs Illawarra SC Dragons
NR Titans
1. Kai Saric
2. Noah Waldock
3. Elliott Farrell
4. Ricco Waititi
5. Will Doyle
6. Hudson Towell
7. Harry Chadburn
8. Anthony Hickling
9. Kaleb Smith
10. Riley Buchanan (c)
11. Aaron Singh-Goesel
12. Reuben Tamariki
13. Robert Smith
Interchange: 14. Ayden Byrnes 15. Charlie Strong 16. Thomas Hollyman 17. Kwinn Wolf
Illawarra SC Dragons
1. Josiah Clifford
2. Kye Morris
3. Malokai Tomo
4. Ezekiel Kennedy
5. Finnley Egan
6. Aaymon Fitzgibbon
7. Levi Valesini
8. Ben Jackson
9. Brodie Breakspear
10. Letham Manago
11. Dreau Clark
12. Taj Roberts
13. Hudson Bailey
Interchange: 14. Noah Parker 15. Chase Day 16. Jett Rorie 23. Zechariah Taufa
GAME TIME: SATURDAY 12:20PM AT MURWILLUMBAH COLTS RLFC
Western Rams vs Monaro Colts
Western Rams
(Team yet to be confirmed)
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
Interchange:
Monaro Colts
1. James Croker
2. Brady Smith
3. Harry Hudson
4. Luke Tuialii
5. Lachlan Cunanan
6. Clinton Latham
7. Jonah Anderson
8. Andrew Muir
9. Mitchell Brophy
10. Jesse Milin
11. Joseph Elton (c)
12. Brock Apolevski
13. Dylan Watkins
Interchange: 14. Yuri Hromow 15. Matthew Cox 16. Alex Hardy 17. JJ Mau Pohiva
GAME TIME: SUNDAY 11:20AM AT JOCK COLLEY OVAL
Macarthur Wests Tigers vs RD Bulls
Macarthur Wests Tigers
1. Kurtis Dupond
2. Gene Wighton
3. Brady McMillan
4. Kobe Tooala
5. Saint Fuatimau
6. Jayden Innes
7. Dion Williams
8. Kohan Lewis
9. Dylan Smith
10. Lucas Rossi
11. Byronn Laupepa
12. Archie Duncombe (c)
13. Amazon-Paul Pua'Avase
Interchange: 14. Brooklyn Milford 15. Kimball Liufau 18. Logan Tuimauga 22. Lucas Muir
RD Bulls
1. Darcey O'Toole
2. Jesse Watson
3. Lucas Cayfe
4. Tali Talioesila
5. Lachlan Breed
6. Callum Rossiter
7. Nicholas Canellis
8. Dylan Bendall
9. Lachlan Cole
10. Mitchell White
11. Nicholas Bett
12. Mason Payne
13. Isaiah Nauer
Interchange: 14. Brayden Fejsa-Sexton 15. Brock Baker 16. Tye Neason 17. Eric Tui