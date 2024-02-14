The Laurie Daley Cup will enter Round 3 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.

Northern Tigers vs Central Coast Roosters

Northern Tigers

1. Reece Josephson

2. Keandre Johnson-Vale

3. Samuel Carr

4. Cooper Meldrum

5. Oscar Atkin

6. Jackson Smith

7. Jordan Hamlin (c)

8. Zane Groves

9. Jack Foley

10. Nate Rothall

11. Dustin Wyrzykowski

12. Dylan Keane

13. Braydon Allan

Interchange: 14. Max Stone 15. Jayden Seckold 16. Jack McLeod 17. Ashton Blake

Central Coast Roosters

1. Sean Bullen

2. Cooper Dean-Potaka

3. Sam Gillespie

4. Zahn McKay

5. Cooper Ausburn

6. Logan O'Brien

7. Brooklyn Rosemeyer (c)

8. Broch Thomas

9. Travis Jackson

10. Jared Gilston

11. Jake Sanday

12. Jake Herring

13. Josiah Fesolai

Interchange: 14. Bailey Simpson 16. Joshua Jamieson 19. Nathan Kelly 21. Lorenzo Godoy

GAME TIME: SATURDAY 11:20AM AT FARRER MAHS

NC Bulldogs vs NMR Knights

NC Bulldogs

1. Logan Lacey

2. Samuel Petch

3. Colbu Hunt

4. Zayne Shutes

5. Cooper Cochrane

6. Rielly Laverty

7. Toby Batten

8. Jett Gilbert (c)

9. Zeb Hogan

10. Rowan McIlroy

11. Sam Watts

12. Lleyton Moore

13. Patrick Carey

Interchange: 14. Cale Ogilvy 15. Vincent Inglis 16. Gus Single 17. Brennan Cuffe

NMR Knights

1. Patrick Slade

2. Lennox Nosworthy

3. Lochie Gray

4. Demiah Ainuu

5. Nate Simpson

6. Jaylan Bishop

7. Caden Gothard

8. Oliver Warner

9. Tristan Head

10. TBA

11. Harrison Kearsey

12. Isaac Robb

13. Darcy Jones

Interchange: 14. Wharepapa Kuru 16. Flynn Mitchell 17. Harrison Quinn 18. TBA

GAME TIME: SATURDAY 11:20AM AT PORT MACQUARIE REGIONAL STADIUM

NR Titans vs Illawarra SC Dragons

NR Titans

1. Kai Saric

2. Noah Waldock

3. Elliott Farrell

4. Ricco Waititi

5. Will Doyle

6. Hudson Towell

7. Harry Chadburn

8. Anthony Hickling

9. Kaleb Smith

10. Riley Buchanan (c)

11. Aaron Singh-Goesel

12. Reuben Tamariki

13. Robert Smith

Interchange: 14. Ayden Byrnes 15. Charlie Strong 16. Thomas Hollyman 17. Kwinn Wolf

Illawarra SC Dragons

1. Josiah Clifford

2. Kye Morris

3. Malokai Tomo

4. Ezekiel Kennedy

5. Finnley Egan

6. Aaymon Fitzgibbon

7. Levi Valesini

8. Ben Jackson

9. Brodie Breakspear

10. Letham Manago

11. Dreau Clark

12. Taj Roberts

13. Hudson Bailey

Interchange: 14. Noah Parker 15. Chase Day 16. Jett Rorie 23. Zechariah Taufa

GAME TIME: SATURDAY 12:20PM AT MURWILLUMBAH COLTS RLFC

Western Rams vs Monaro Colts

Western Rams

Monaro Colts

1. James Croker

2. Brady Smith

3. Harry Hudson

4. Luke Tuialii

5. Lachlan Cunanan

6. Clinton Latham

7. Jonah Anderson

8. Andrew Muir

9. Mitchell Brophy

10. Jesse Milin

11. Joseph Elton (c)

12. Brock Apolevski

13. Dylan Watkins

Interchange: 14. Yuri Hromow 15. Matthew Cox 16. Alex Hardy 17. JJ Mau Pohiva

GAME TIME: SUNDAY 11:20AM AT JOCK COLLEY OVAL

Macarthur Wests Tigers vs RD Bulls

Macarthur Wests Tigers

1. Kurtis Dupond

2. Gene Wighton

3. Brady McMillan

4. Kobe Tooala

5. Saint Fuatimau

6. Jayden Innes

7. Dion Williams

8. Kohan Lewis

9. Dylan Smith

10. Lucas Rossi

11. Byronn Laupepa

12. Archie Duncombe (c)

13. Amazon-Paul Pua'Avase

Interchange: 14. Brooklyn Milford 15. Kimball Liufau 18. Logan Tuimauga 22. Lucas Muir

RD Bulls

1. Darcey O'Toole

2. Jesse Watson

3. Lucas Cayfe

4. Tali Talioesila

5. Lachlan Breed

6. Callum Rossiter

7. Nicholas Canellis

8. Dylan Bendall

9. Lachlan Cole

10. Mitchell White

11. Nicholas Bett

12. Mason Payne

13. Isaiah Nauer

Interchange: 14. Brayden Fejsa-Sexton 15. Brock Baker 16. Tye Neason 17. Eric Tui

GAME TIME: SUNDAY 11:20AM AT KIRKHAM OVAL