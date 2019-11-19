New Zealand are officially the new number one international rugby league side in the latest world rankings.

The Kiwis leapfrogged Australia on the back of recent wins over Great Britain and Tonga to conclude the 2019 international programme.

The Kangaroos sit second, with England and Tonga rounding out the top four. Papa New Guinea have climbed four spots in the rankings to sit sixth.

New Zealand coach Michael Maguire told rlif.com: “This is a great honour and it is good to be recognised but we know that the Kangaroos hold the silverware and that is our ultimate ambition.

“The International Rugby League Oceania Cup is a fantastic development for the Kiwis and the nations in this region. It provides a meaningful competition and is a real focus for our international programme.”

International Rugby League chief executive officer added: “Firstly, I would like to congratulate New Zealand on achieving their number one position. It is fully deserved based upon their recent excellent performances with 4 wins from their last 5 international games.

“Tonga has possibly been the story of the recent internationals and they deserve all the plaudits that they have received. They have certainly cemented their place as a genuine top four-nation and, along with other Pacific nations, throws the competition wide open for Rugby League World Cup 2021.”

Official international rugby league rankings as of November 2019

Men

New Zealand +3 Australia -1 England – 1 Tonga = Fiji = PNG +4 Samoa = France -2 Scotland -1 Lebanon -1 Greece =5 Ireland = Italy +1 Wales -3 Serbia +4 Malta +1 Norway +1 USA -3 Poland +4 Jamaica -7 Hungary -1 Czech Republic – Cook Islands +5 Turkey +7 Netherlands -1 Spain +4 Canada -6 Nigeria New Solomon Islands -2 Sweden +10 Germany +4 Chile + Ghana New Morocco +16 Vanuatu -3 South Africa = Russia – 8 Cameroon New Ukraine -2 Colombia +1 Brazil +4 Belgium = Denmark +4 Bulgaria +4 Latvia +4

Women