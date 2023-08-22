The Newcastle Knights will reportedly lose Lachlan Miller at the end of the 2023 season, with the fullback and five-eighth set to head to the English Super League.

Miller only joined the Knights at the start of the season in search of increased minutes and responsibility after failing to move past William Kennedy or Matt Moylan at the Cronulla Sharks.

Ironically, if he had of remained in the Shire for the 2023 campaign, he may well have found himself playing more first-grade given Moylan's form struggles in recent times.

He moved to the Knights though, with the club desperate for a new fullback option so they could shift Kalyn Ponga to five-eighth.

That move ultimately didn't work though, with Ponga finding himself in the number one and Miller struggling to find his way anywhere else into first-grade.

A talented rugby sevens player before he switched to rugby league, the Coffs Harbour-born 29-year-old has now reportedly signed with the Leeds Rhinos in England for 2024 according to Wide World of Sports.

It's understood that multiple clubs had shown interest in Miller before he decided to link with Leeds on a three-year deal that will see hi relocate to the Northern Hemisphere until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Miller's release from the Knights is yet to be officially granted too, with his contract in the Hunter due to run until at least the end of the 2025 campaign.

It was first reported that the Rhinos had an interest in Miller as early as July.

The move comes as the Rhinos prepare for the double blow of losing Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer, with the latter of the duo having confirmed his signature with the Wests Tigers yesterday.

It means Miller could wind up playing in the halves at Leeds, with Irishman Richie Myler the current fullback at the club.

Miller would join other ex-NRL players David Dusitu'a, Sam Lisone, Nene MacDonald, Zane Tetevano and Rhyse Martin at the club coached by another Australian, Rohan Smith.