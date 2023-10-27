Set to take on the Fiji Bati on Sunday, the Papua New Guinea Kumuls are planning to limit the unstoppable Fijian flyer that is Makia Sivo.

Entering the game with eight international tries in nine matches for Fiji, Sivo will go up against none other than Nene Macdonald who also boasts an incredible try-to-game ratio - nine tries in 14 games.

Squaring off against one another, Macdonald is eager to limit the ability of Sivo as he tries to outscore and defend the man who is coming off a try and six tackle busts against the Cook Islands.

“Sivo is always a crowd favourite and he will be a good challenge for me. He'll be on my side with Waqa Blake so that will be a good challenge for me and my centre,” Macdonald said via NRL.com.

“They are both NRL players and both play together at the Eels so we need to be on our game.

“I was happy with four tries [against Cooks] but I might have to score five next time.”

Ahead of the match against Fiji, Macdonald also discussed what it means to be a fan-favourite amongst the Kumuls fan, ten years after his international career began in 2013.

“The Bati have a very stacked backline so it's a big challenge for us at the back,” Macdonald said via NRL.com.

“It's always an advantage playing here in PNG… the noise when you come out, the atmosphere, it helps you play better, helps you get that extra metre and push for your country.

“Even the other teams say how special the fan support is and every time I pull on the jersey it feels like the first time.

“That feeling I got when I first put the jersey on in 2013, I got very emotional and I was going to cry, and it's a special thing to play for my country.

“When we come back together it's like we never left each other.

"Seeing the growth of the Kumuls in the last 10 years is huge - back when I debuted we had a lot of talent but hardly anyone from outside the local Digicel Cup clubs improving their skills.

"I think if you want to get better you have to graduate. Digicel is a good competition, a good stepping stone but if you want to keep moving up you have to keep playing against better players.

"It's good to see guys playing for the Hunters [in Queensland Cup], going across to NRL teams and Super League teams, and they are only going to get better."