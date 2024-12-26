Papua New Guinea Kumuls forward Dan Russell has endorsed and backed the NRL's newest expansion team, PNG 2028, to succeed.

After months of rumours and speculation, it was finally confirmed that a PNG team (PNG 2028) will become the latest team to enter the NRL, following The Dolphins in 2023 as the competition slowly expands to a 20-team competition.

Although he was born and raised down under, he has PNG heritage through his father who was born in Port Moresby and raised in Madang and has since gone on to feature in 11 international Test matches.

Speaking to Love Rugby League, the former St George Illawarra Dragons forward threw his support behind the NRL's newest expansion team as the 28-year-old embarks on his own journey after signing with Sam Burgess' Warrington Wolves team for the next two seasons.

“It's huge. I think it's going to benefit not just the team, but the country really. I think the NRL team is going to boost and benefit the country so much and it's exciting," Russell said.

“I just can't wait to see when that is up and running and the fans – it's hard to explain – but they deserve it so much and they won't disappoint, I can tell you that.

“You can't explain it, they live and breathe rugby league. It is their life and it means so much to them.

“From kids to adults – you can just see it and that's why you love putting the jumper on for them and that's why they are going to benefit so much from having their own NRL team because they live and breathe it, so it's exciting for the country and I can't wait for it.

“My dad was born there and was there until he was 16.

"My grandparents were over there at the time as medics so my dad was born over there and I'm so grateful that he was because I love playing for them so it's pretty incredible.”

