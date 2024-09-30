The 2024 Koori Knockout is slowly approaching and Zero Tackle will keep you apprised of all the information about the tournament and which past and present NRL stars will be competing.

Ahead of the Koori Knockout this weekend, two of the NRL's biggest stars will not take place in the carnival with one deciding to try his hand at coaching instead.

According to Christian Nicolussi from The Sydney Morning Herald, Latrell Mitchell (Rabbitohs) and Josh Addo-Carr (Bulldogs) won't play at the carnival this weekend.

Although he won't lace up the boots like many other past and present NRL players, it is understood that Mitchell will coach South Taree during the Koori Knockout.

This comes after he initially confirmed his availability on the Koori Knockout Podcast after playing for the Newcastle Yowies last year.

In the case of Josh Addo-Carr, reports from The Herald indicate that he urged the Canterbury Bulldogs to clear him to play but the club does not want him involved in the carnival on the weekend.

As the winger's future at the Bulldogs remains uncertain at the moment as he faces a four-match suspension, the Kangaroos and NSW Blues representative will need to undergo immediate repair on his finger.