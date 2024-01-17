South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Keaon Koloamatangi has named three teammates as players to watch ahead of the 2024 season.

After missing out on the finals last year, the Rabbitohs forward has name-dropped Tallis Duncan, Davvy Moale, and Daniel Suluka-Fifita as players to watch in the upcoming season.

The trio play in the forwards and have been learning under the guidance of Koloamatangi, English international veteran Tom Burgess, and international stars Junior Tatola and Cameron Murray.

"The young people coming through now are so talented and the world's at their feet," Koloamatangi told Zero Tackle.

"Tallis [Duncan] and Davvy [Moale] and Daniel [Suluka-Fifita], they're coming through, and it's exciting seeing them buy into what we're all about and to see people that I played with

"I played with Daniel growing up and see him come back from a few injuries, and coming from the Roosters, I'm excited to play with him."

"Davvy [is another one to watch]. He's been in and out of first grade, but he's only young.

"People don't understand how young but he's got a massive future ahead of him. Some people got a little bit of a taste for what he's about."

Comparing Tallis Ducan to a younger version of club captain Cameron Murray, Koloamatangi believes he will be a team stalwart for many more years.

Having come through the club's junior ranks after joining from the Sydney Roosters, which included playing in the SG Ball Under 19s and Jersey Flegg competition, the 21-year-old made his heavily anticipated first-grade debut this season in Round 13 - he finished the season with seven games to his name.

Duncan, who was named after Queensland enforcer Gordon Tallis, is signed until the end of the 2025 season but is likely to gain attention from multiple NRL clubs in the future and has already been targeted by Rugby Australia for a potential cross-code switch.

"He's sort of like a younger Cameron [Murray]," Koloamatangi added.

"He's a massive workhorse. He puts on big shots and just does whatever. He's a meathead, he plays with a headgear and likes to get his head dirty.

"What he does at training is pretty impressive for a young bloke, especially not the biggest guy, but when he runs into Tommy [Burgess] and Junior [Tatola], he holds his own, so it's exciting seeing them come through."

South Sydney assistant coach John Sutton has also named five youngsters at the club who are set to take the NRL by storm next season.

Per News Corp, Sutton expects Duncan, Tyrone Munro, Jye Gray, Ben Lovett and Thomas Fletcher to all progress to first grade next season and become must-watch players.

While Duncan, Munro, and Lovett all made their debut last season, Gray and Fletcher have yet to make an impact in the NRL and will be eager to register their first-grade debut next season.

“The sky is the limit for Tyrone Munro, he could be anything,'' Sutton said.

“They're all going to be putting pressure on first grade for sure.

“After [a] poor end to our season everyone is focused on the future. I've always been about this football team and this club and I will always put that first.

“I'm committed to one thing and that is coaching the boys the South Sydney way.''

Despite losing the quartet of Jed Cartwright, Liam Knight (mid-season), enforcer Hame Sele and utility back Blake Taaffe, the club have made two key signings for this year.

Sean Keppie and Jack Wighton will join from the Manly Sea Eagles and Canberra Raiders respectively, boosting the side. The duo are likely to slot right into the first-grade team with Wighton set to push Isaiah Tass out of the centres.

His arrival will further strengthen the Rabbitohs backline - Latrell Mitchell, Alex Johnston, Jack Wighton, Campbell Graham, Tyrone Munro - as they look to reclaim a spot in the finals series.