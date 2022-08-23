Young Newcastle Knights utility Phoenix Crossland has admitted he may be forced to leave the club in 2023.

The 22-year-old, who is a Knights' junior, has to this point been a one-club player, although his career has undertaken a different trajectory than anyone could have predicted.

A talented half coming through the junior ranks, Crossland was always tipped as an NRL player, however, his role has taken some major adjustment for 2022.

After failing to win a permanent starting spot in the halves, and then being bumped behind Jake Clifford and Adam Clune in the queue, and then Anthony Milford following his arrival to the Hunter-based club, Crossland has spent most of the year coming off the bench as a utility option.

The club failed to identify an incoming replacement for Connor Watson over the off-season, with the lock and utility exiting for the Sydney Roosters.

Crossland has made attempts to fill that position, playing all but two of his games off the bench, with the other two coming in the halves.

His ability as an NRL level half has left plenty to be desired, however, the Knights are facing a critical moment in their recruitment given the exit of Milford will leave just Clifford, Clune and Crossland as their halves for 2023.

That is if they re-sign Crossland.

Speaking to The Newcastle Herald, Crossland admitted he may be forced to explore his options elsewhere, with the Knights also reportedly still looking at bringing Luke Brooks to the club from the Wests Tigers.

"It's a big end to the year for me to put myself in a good position to get a good opportunity somewhere, whether that's here or somewhere else," Crossland said on Tuesday.

"I'd love to stay, but these next two games I just need to put my best foot forward and create some opportunities.

"I'm hoping to get something sorted in the next couple of weeks."

Crossland was only signed for the 2022 season in the off-season, with the Knights clearly treating his status at the club on a year-to-year basis.

Crossland has played 33 NRL games, 17 of which have come this season.