The Knights are set to offer Kalyn Pronga a record four-year deal that will make him one of the five highest paid players in rugby history.

The 21-year-old is currently contracted for the next two years, with an option for a third in 2022, but Newcastle are set to scrap his contract in favour of a $4.5 million deal.

The new deal includes an option for the superstar fullback to play for the All Blacks at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with Knights chief executive confirming with the Herald that negotiations are currently ongoing.

“We’ve told the Ponga family we’d like KP to extend his time with us,” Gardner told the Herald.

“We’ve offered him an upgraded contract for 2020-21 on the basis of an extension. The family know how much we want to keep him at Newcastle and they will come back to us with their view.”

Newcastle are keen on having Ponga commit to the club for the 2022 season, where they can trigger $1.1 million-a-year deal they have offered.

It is understood that the final year of the new deal will grant Ponga the flexibility to play at the World Cup in France if he is given the opportunity with New Zealand.

Gardner acknowledged the threat the All Blacks play in Ponga’s decision, as they continue their pursuit of the fullback.

“I’d be really surprised if the All Blacks weren’t talking to him now, that’s the kind of talent we are talking about here,” Gardner said.

“He could play for the All Blacks, the Wallabies, or he may end up going to Japan or Europe. We genuinely want the best for the young man and while ever he wants to play rugby league, we want him to play here at Newcastle in an environment he enjoys.

“We have obviously put a deal forward that we believe is in the best interest of the club, but also in the best interest of him.”

Newcastle have attempted to lock down the signature of Ponga over the last year, but struggled to come to an agreement with his former agent Wayde Rushton.

Discussions have found new hope since Ponga split with Rushton – who also lost Latrell Mitchell as a client around the same time – with Ponga’s father Andre taking control of negotiations early this year.

With Ponga’s current contract allowing him to have the option for the 2022 season, the Knights will be keen to secure his future before the end of 2020, where rival clubs can look to add his signature to their books at the end of the calendar year.

We’re talking to him now because the reality is that KP’s a free agent on the 1st of November,” Gardner said.

“What does he want to do in the years ahead? Well that’s up to him. We want him here as long as he wants to be here.”

Ponga – who has long expressed his interest to play for the All Blacks – is seen as one of the best young players in the league, with his potential departure ranking close with that of Sonny Bill Williams’ move away from the NRL.