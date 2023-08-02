Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien and his recruitment team are still reportedly keen on signing St George Illawarra Dragons half Jayden Sullivan despite the acquisition of Jack Cogger.

The Knights have been looking to build out their side for 2024 with plenty of roster spots open, and chief among their issues is scoring more points.

The signing of Cogger provides the club more options in the halves, with the Penrith Panthers departure likely to fight for the number six jumper in the halves alongside arriving Englishman Will Pryce and former Brisbane Bronco Tyson Gamble.

The signing of Sullivan, if the Knights were to make it, would add even more depth into the halves and create a tougher task for O'Brien, who himself is under pressure, to pick his side.

It's understood the Knights have confirmed O'Brien will remain with the club for 2024, but have refused to extend his contract beyond that at this stage amid reports of a meeting with Justin Holbrook, who was axed by the Gold Coast Titans in surprise circumstances earlier this year.

As it stands, Sullivan has requested a release from the Dragons at the end of this campaign, and according to News Corp, will meet with the Knights this week.

That follows reports from just last week that Sullivan had met with the Wests Tigers, who are front runners for his signature and desperate for a half.

The club lose Luke Brooks at the end of this season and has currently failed to replace him, with Adam Doueihi also set to miss at least the first half of next season as he recovers from yet another ACL injury.

Sullivan has long been touted as the future of the Dragons, leading the club to an SG Ball premiership in 2019, but he has failed to take the bull by the horns in first-grade, not aided by being blocked to the club's number seven jersey by Ben Hunt, who himself requested a release earlier this year but now appears to be staying put to the end of his current contract at the end of 2025.

Sullivan first requested a release last year before the Dragons convinced him to stay at the joint-venture.

A former under-18 New South Wales playmaker, Sullivan will likely have a decision to make in the coming weeks with the Knights seemingly destined to go through with an offer, while the Tigers are also reportedly set to chase Aidan Sezer, but likely need both players to build depth for 2024.