The Newcastle Knights have wasted little time in forming a plan to replace Leo Thompson in the Hunter for 2026 and beyond.

Cronulla Sharks forward Thomas Hazelton, who is also off-contract at the end of 2025 and is being chased by mutliple rival NRL clubs, has now appeared on Newcastle's radar, per a News Corp report.

It comes after Thompson initially informed the Knights before the Christmas break that he wouldn't be re-signing with the club beyond the end of next season, and then confirmed a new four-year deal with the Canterbury Bulldogs from 2026 through to the end of 2029.

While the Knights did have major salary cap issues, and elected to move Daniel Saifiti on before the end of his deal to ease some of the burden, Adam O'Brien's side will view 2026 as an opportunity to refresh their squad.

A number of players have reportedly been tapped on the shoulder, and the likes of Jayden Brailey, Mat Croker, Adam Elliott, Jackson Hastings, Jack Hetherington and Kai Pearce-Paul are all currently off-contract at the end of the coming campaign.

Hazelton originally had an option with the Sharks for 2025 which has been taken up, but the club are no guarantee of retaining the 25-year-old beyond the end of the current season.

Addin Fonua-Blake's arrival has put major pressure on the salary cap, as has the number of players coming off-contract at the same time in the Shire, with Briton Nikora, Teig Wilton and Braydon Trindall among the most recent players to agree to upgraded contracts.

It's also reported they are in negotiations with Oregon Kaufusi, Ronaldo Mulitalo and William Kennedy, while Jayden Berrell, Billy Burns, Kade Dykes, Mawene Hiroti, Niwhai Puru, Chris Vea'ila and towering winger Sam Stonestreet are among the other players off-contract at the end of 2025.

Of the list, Hazelton and Stonestreet will be the duo to gain the most attention from outside the club, but given their enormous upside and potential, also the duo the Sharks are likely to have at the top of their desired retention list.

It was reported in September that as many as eight clubs were set to express interest in Hazelton from November 1, meaning he will be in for a mega pay day wherever he signs.

He may also look to leave Cronulla given Fonua-Blake's arrival creates yet more competition for spots in an already congested forward pack. Hazelton heading to Newcastle would almost guarantee him a starting spot in O'Brien's inconsistent side who, despite playing finals football in each of the last two seasons, have found themselves at the wrong end of the table during the first half of those campaigns.