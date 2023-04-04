The Newcastle Knights have provided an injury update on five players ahead of their Round 6 match against the New Zealand Warriors.

After suffering a scary head knock last week against Manly, five-eighth Tyson Gamble was unable to play this week after suffering a category 1 concussion.

Gamble is expected to return back to the team next week, having played four games this season

Another playmaker, Kalyn Ponga has returned to modified team training. Returning back to Australia from Canada, he is currently awaiting all results before setting an expected return date.

27-year-old halfback Adam Clune has undergone surgery on his fractured hand.

Having appeared in 18 games for the club last season, Clune is yet to make his season debut. He is working through his return however, a return date is not set in stone.

The last two players the Knights have provided an injury update on are Adam Elliott and Krystian Mapapalangi.

Both will remain within the rehab squad and will continue to work through their current injuries via performance programs.