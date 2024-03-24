Newcastle Knights forward Leo Thompson is facing a week's suspension after taking Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen out in the air.

The ugly tackle came during the second half of Newcastle's 14-12 win over the Storm, with a high kick seeing Papenhuyzen jump into the air to collect the ball.

Thompson, who has chased the kick, made contact with the legs of Papenhuyzen, flipping him through the air with the fullback landing awkwardly on his back.

While the Storm star, who has missed a lot of rugby league in the last 18 months with injury, was able to see out the game, Thompson was placed on report and is now facing a suspension after being hit with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge by the NRL's match review committee on Monday morning.

The fact the tackle is a first offence for Thompson on his rolling 12-month record means he is eligible for a single with the early guilty plea, although that would be increased to two matches if he fights and loses at the judiciary. The Knights play the Warriors away from home next weekend, before hosting the St George Illawarra Dragons on Friday evening in Round 5.

Any decision over whether to take the early plea or head to the contest will need to be made by midday (AEDT) on Tuesday. No other charges were handed down from either of Sunday's games, with the Manly Sea Eagles falling short against the Parramatta Eels in the earlier contest.

For his part, Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy had said during his post-game press conference that he believed Thompson had eyes for the ball rather than Papenhuyzen.