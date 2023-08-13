The Newcastle Knights have suffered a major setback as they aim to cement a spot in the top-eight, with star halfback Jackson Hastings leaving the field against the Bulldogs and failing to return.

The halfback was assisted from the field by the Knights' training staff on Sunday after his leg was twisted in a tackle by rookie Jacob Preston. It is the second time Hastings has been the victim of a hip drop tackle near the end of the season. Last year, playing for the Wests Tigers, he endured a season-ending leg injury from a similar incident.

The club has since confirmed that after scans, the Newcastle Knights playmaker has a low-grade syndesmosis injury in the same leg that ended his 2022 season. However, the damage was minimal, meaning he could play this weekend against the Rabbitohs but will be assessed on a day-to-day basis. Hastings has since commenced treatment this morning.

"It's not looking good, he's in a boot," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said after the game.

"They're talking it's his syndesmosis. He'll get scans tomorrow. Sometimes you're just trying to bring a guy down. I'm naturally disappointed that [the tackle] has caused the guy an injury."

Nasty ankle injury for Jackson Hastings - hip drop mechanism trapping lower leg & twisting foot out. Concern for syndesmosis injury (moderate/high grade would be 4+ weeks). Same ankle he suffered a fracture/high grade syndesmosis injury to & ended his 2022 season. 🤞no fracture pic.twitter.com/1g6slHvKPK — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 13, 2023

The former Man of Steel award winner has been a big component of the club's strong run of form as of late, playing as the primary playmaker alongside Tyson Gamble and Kalyn Ponga.

Whilst it took time to figure out the right combinations, Hastings helped guide the club into the top-eight, but his absence may have a bigger effect than some might realise. With most attacking plays being run through him, the Knights will need to adjust their style of play.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

The club's skipper and fullback Ponga was also frustrated to see his teammate go down with an injury and spoke about how big of a difference he has brought to the club since joining them at the start of the season.

“Even if it was the opposition, you don't want to see anyone getting injuries,” Ponga said.

“Jacko has done a massive job for us, now it is probably about us not picking up his slack, just being accountable for our jobs.

“We know what we are coming up against over the next three weeks.”

The absence of Hastings will likely see Adam Clune take his position in the halves for the next couple of weeks heading into the finals series. Lachlan Miller is also a chance to take over from Hastings but is currently sidelined with his own injury and won't be back until a couple of more weeks.