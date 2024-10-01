The Newcastle Knights have confirmed that they have extended the contract of an in-demand forward as they look to replenish their forward stocks.

Previously reported that he wouldn't be offered a contract extension to remain in Newcastle beyond this season, the club have decided against their initial decision and signed Mat Croker on a one-year contract for the 2025 NRL season.

A key role player in the Knights forward pack, the 24-year-old Croker is a U16s and U18s NSW Blues representative and came up through the team's pathways system since 2015, nearly over a decade ago.

Playing 16 first-grade matches in the NRL this season, he will be eager to add more games to his tally of 58 matches in 2025.

“We are pleased Mat has extended his stay with the Knights," Knights Director of Football Peter Parr said.

“He has played some of his best football this year. Mat is an integral part of the team and a major contributor both on and off the field.

“We are delighted that someone of his quality is remaining at the Club.”

Knights Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Greg Marzhew

3. Bradman Best

4. Dane Gagai

5. Fletcher Sharpe

6. Tyson Gamble

7. Phoenix Crossland

8. Leo Thompson

9. Jayden Brailey

10. Jacob Saifiti

11. Dylan Lucas

12. Kai Pearce-Paul

13. Adam Elliott

Interchange

14. Jack Cogger

15. Jack Hetherington

16. Cody Hopwood

17. Mat Croker

Rest of squad

18. Riley Jones

19. James Schiller

20. Jackson Hastings

21. Sebastian Su'a

22. Will Pryce

23. Jermaine McEwen

24. Taj Annan

25. Thomas Cant

26. Francis Manuleleua

27. Paul Bryan

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Tyson Frizell has a player option for 2025 and has not been included in the list of contracted players.

Roster spots open: 3

2025 development list

1. Connor Votano

2. Wilson De Courcey