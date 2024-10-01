The Newcastle Knights have confirmed that they have extended the contract of an in-demand forward as they look to replenish their forward stocks.
Previously reported that he wouldn't be offered a contract extension to remain in Newcastle beyond this season, the club have decided against their initial decision and signed Mat Croker on a one-year contract for the 2025 NRL season.
A key role player in the Knights forward pack, the 24-year-old Croker is a U16s and U18s NSW Blues representative and came up through the team's pathways system since 2015, nearly over a decade ago.
Playing 16 first-grade matches in the NRL this season, he will be eager to add more games to his tally of 58 matches in 2025.
“We are pleased Mat has extended his stay with the Knights," Knights Director of Football Peter Parr said.
“He has played some of his best football this year. Mat is an integral part of the team and a major contributor both on and off the field.
“We are delighted that someone of his quality is remaining at the Club.”
Knights Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025
1. Kalyn Ponga
2. Greg Marzhew
3. Bradman Best
4. Dane Gagai
5. Fletcher Sharpe
6. Tyson Gamble
7. Phoenix Crossland
8. Leo Thompson
9. Jayden Brailey
10. Jacob Saifiti
11. Dylan Lucas
12. Kai Pearce-Paul
13. Adam Elliott
Interchange
14. Jack Cogger
15. Jack Hetherington
16. Cody Hopwood
17. Mat Croker
Rest of squad
18. Riley Jones
19. James Schiller
20. Jackson Hastings
21. Sebastian Su'a
22. Will Pryce
23. Jermaine McEwen
24. Taj Annan
25. Thomas Cant
26. Francis Manuleleua
27. Paul Bryan
28. No player signed.
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.
Tyson Frizell has a player option for 2025 and has not been included in the list of contracted players.
Roster spots open: 3
2025 development list
1. Connor Votano
2. Wilson De Courcey