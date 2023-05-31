State of Origin and Queensland legend Wally Lewis has praised incumbent five-eight Cameron Munster ahead of Game I.

One of the best players to grace the No.6 jersey, Lewis knows what it takes to be the best when the stakes are high. A master of reading the game, he expects Munster to do the same tonight.

The Storm playmaker always seems to take on the NSW Blues and deliver great performances in the first game of the State of Origin series.

This included are near-perfect performance in Adelaide in 2020 and a Player of the Match performance in last season's opener.

"The best players in the Origin arena have always reacted to what's in front of them and Munster is one of them," Lewis told AAP.

"He reads a game so well and is a lot different to a lot of players who get told what to do by a coach.

"Munster plays his own game and to me they are the style of players that are the most successful and impossible to stop.

"It is not just the big moments Munster loves. He loves the challenge as well," Lewis continued.

"There were people putting s*** on him at various stages in the last three series but he is the sort of guy who likes taking that on and delivering pain to the opposition and their supporters."