A former journeyman in the NRL for several clubs, Kevin Naiqama, has addressed his future in rugby league as he runs off-contract at the end of the season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, Naiqama agreed to a two-year contract with the Huddersfield Giants to play overseas in the Super League but will run off-contract at the end of the season.

Contemplating his future, Naiqama disclosed that he hasn't ruled out playing beyond 2024, whilst current coach Ian Watson doesn't want him retiring anytime soon.

This comes after he fittingly played his 100th Super League game two weeks ago and has scored seven tries in his past seven games.

“I have had a meeting with Watto and he has asked about my aspirations beyond this year, whether I am keen to play again," he told The Mirror.

“We have talked about it and he expressed his interest. He just wanted to know where I was at if I did want to go around again as he does feel I've still got another year left in me.

"I'm not sure yet. Right now I do feel great. I feel mentally and physically well and there's nothing there suggesting to me I'm slowing down.

“If that means I play on next year it might be the case. But, for now, I'm just really enjoying playing football and this team I'm in.”

During his tenure in the NRL, Kevin Naiqama spent time with the Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers and most recently the Sydney Roosters.

In 120 first-grade outings, he scored 172 career points that included 53 tries.

The 24-time Fijian international played the majority of his career at the Tigers where he played 90 games between 2015 to 2018.

"The desire and heart to play the game was definitely there. The chance to join Huddersfield came up and here we are," he added.

"In the last month and a bit we've really started to hit our straps and the combinations are starting to form really well.

"The team's gelling and we're excited by what's ahead but we know we're not getting carried away.!