Kennedy Cherrington may be from Sydney and may be representing New South Wales, but on Thursday night, she will be playing for two different states.

Although she was born in Sydney, Cherrington grew up in Perth, Western Australia, where her love for the game of rugby league began.

Cheering Cherrington on Thursday will be the entirety of the Perth population. Having cultivated a mass following in the state, she admitted that when she runs out on the field, she will be representing everyone in Perth.

Whether they helped her along her rugby league journey or idolised her, they will surely cheer the NSW Blues along.

She is not only one of Perth's own but is a hero in the eyes of all the younger girls hoping to one day reach the same levels she is currently at.

"I've got the whole state behind me, another state behind me which is pretty special," she told Zero Tackle.

"I'm always giving back to my community because I grew up in Western Sydney, born in Western Sydney but also from Perth.

"The West, in my eyes, is very special, and every time I put on this jersey or any jersey, I'm representing them.

"(I want) to show them that just because we're from Perth doesn't mean that you can't make it in NRL."

Before making her Blues debut and before she played in the NRLW, Cherrington could have been on an entirely different trajectory.

Representing the Australian rugby sevens team at the Commonwealth Youth Games - winning a gold medal - in 2017, she joined the NSW Waratahs for the following three years (2018-20).

However, as the Super Rugby Women's season was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she switched back to league representing the Roosters and hasn't looked back since.

It is a time she remembers fondly but isn't as special as wearing the Blues jersey in front of fans home and away.

"It's one of my favourite jerseys. It's just so much meaning behind it because the best of the best (have worn it)," Cherrington added.

"To be the best of the best in your state is a massive responsibility on your shoulder because you can be replaced after one game.

"There's a lot to play for, my family, my friends, myself, my club and my state.

"We don't really get many Origin games, so it's probably the top-quality game you want to play because these types of games shape you."