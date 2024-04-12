Luke Keary and Jacob Saifiti have both been charged by the NRL's match review committee for offences committed during Thursday night's Round 6 opener, but will escape with fines.

The Roosters ran out narrow winners in the clash at McDonald Jones Stadium, with Knights' coach Adam O'Brien suggesting post-game his side should have received a penalty late in the contest which may have allowed them to lock it up and force golden point with a long-range field goal.

While that didn't happen and the Roosters hung onto a 22 points to 20 win, the match review committee found reason to slap both Saifiti and Keary with charges despite no players being placed on report throughout the contest by referee Gerard Sutton and the officiating team.

Keary has been cited with a Grade 1 contrary conduct charge for a fifth minute offence against a match official.

In footage of the game, Keary can be seen grabbing the shirt of referee Sutton as Knights' centre Bradman Best made a break on a kick return out of his own end through a staggered kick chase.

Keary who was at one point in front of Best, appeared to be moving into the path of Best, but Sutton stood between him and where he was going, seeing the half reach out and grab at Sutton's arm.

He will pay a $1000 fine given it's a first offence on his record, or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

Saifiti, meanwhile, was slapped with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a 59th minute tackle on Lindsay Collins.

The forward will pay $1800 with an early guilty plea given it's a second offence on his rolling 12-month record, or $2500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

Both players have until midday (AEST) on Saturday to determine their pleas.